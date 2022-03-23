sport, local-sport,

Exies Eagles have secured the GDCA fourth grade title after a 22-run win over Hanwood on Wednesday evening. Hanwood won the toss and sent the Eagles in and were able to make the early breakthrough with Owen Robinson (1/9) picking up Bhavia Chaudhari (0) while Daniel Mitchell removed the dangerous Ted Files (5). Fletcher Robertson was the backbone of the Eagles innings, while Dean Suine (10) played a supporting role in the middle order. Will Ruggeri (2/8) and Jonah Serafin (2/7) did the damage in the middle order as Robertson (48) fell just short of fifty. Fletcher Kelly (17*) added some late runs to see his side finish their innings on 8/128. RELATED Files (3/3) picked up two early wickets before Serafin and Robinson tried to rebuild Hanwood's innings. The third-wicket pairing was able to put on 54 before Serafin (8) departed, while Robinson and Bradley Whitworth added 28 before Whitworth (11) fell to the bowling of Yash Rathi and soon after, Robinson retired after reaching fifty. Rathi (2/12) picked up another in quick succession as Hanwood started to lose momentum. Robinson (65*) came back out for a late cameo to try and push his side across the line, but Hanwood fell just short as they were bowled out for 106 in the final over.

