Griffith's kids were pointing fingers and twisting like never before as the Wiggles finally arrived in the city for their "Great Wiggly Road Trip" tour. Performing three shows throughout the day, the brightly-coloured quartet wowed Griffith's pint-sized population with performances of their greatest hits like 'Fruit Salad" and visits from friends like Henry the Octopus, Dorothy the Dinosaur and the beloved Captain Feathersword. The first two shows were completely sold out and the third was looking full as the crowd shuffled in. The show was originally planned for July 26 last year, before being delayed to September due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Greater Sydney. It was then moved again due to similar concerns to it's eventual date in 2022. Skylah-Lea Haisell was especially excited for her first concert. While her favourite is Emma Wiggle who was recently replaced by newcomer Tsehay, she said she was excited to sing along to the 'Hot Potato' song. She was also excited for Tsehay, who she excitedly told The Area News 'is a girl.' Her friend James Turner was most excited to see his favourite, Dorothy the Dinosaur but his favourite main Wiggle is Simon. Both were dressed up to celebrate their favourites, in bright yellow and red shirts. Korben Clements said he was 'ten excited' for his favourite band, especially Henry the Octopus. From Griffith, The Wiggles will head off to Mingara, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour before moving on to Queensland.

