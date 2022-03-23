newsletters, editors-pick-list, autism spectrum disorder, ADD, ADHD, ASD, whats on, griffith autism support group, richard eisenmajer, mental health

The Griffith Autism Support Group is looking forward to hosting Clinical Psychologist Richard Eisenmajer, to run two workshops to assist friends, family and caregivers of those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and associated disorders such as ADHD and ADD. The workshops have been in the works for a while after three postponements due to COVID-19, but President of the Griffith Autism Support Group Dene Beltrame said she was 'thrilled' to finally have Mr Eisenmajer visit Griffith for the workshops on April 5th. "It is amazing that we have Richard visiting us as he has so much knowledge and so much to give in terms of education and advocacy surround ASD," Mrs Beltrame said. "I really just want to encourage as much many to get on board and come along, he is a godsend and the workshops will provide a really great opportunity to learn and gain a deeper understanding about ASD and how to support those living with it." Mr Eisenmajer is also the founder of the ASD Clinic in Melbourne, managing a team of highly independent practitioners with a special interest in providing psychology services for people of all ages with ASD and their families. READ MORE His visit will tie in with International Autism Month in April, which will be launched officially with the lighting of Nancy Blumer monument outside Council chambers in the colour blue. "Parents, professionals, family and friends are welcome to come to one of two workshops in the day or in the evening," Mrs Beltrame said. "The pandemic has caused so much upheaval for those with ASD in particular because things aren't going to plan, there is a greater fear of getting sick which is very scary and overwhelming for them because they don't deal well with this sort of crisis. "It is a good time for him to visit and will be a very welcoming and supportive environment. "We also just want to remind the community that the Griffith Autism Support Group is here to support those in who need it." To secure you spot at one of the two workshops please click here. For more information please contact Dene Beltrame on 0411 718 763.

