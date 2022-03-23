newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Group 20 sides will return to the playing arena this weekend for the Paul Kelly Memorial Knockout on Saturday. In a case of going full circle, the first football to be played post-lockdown will be played at the same place as the final game before the 2021 lockdown when the sides head to Wade Park in Yenda. Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka said it will be good for everyone to be able to watch footy on the weekend. "It is good to have footy back considering how it finished last year," he said. "It's not just exciting for us, but it is exciting for a lot of people around the area and the group to bring everyone together. "It is about building that positive vibe around the group and to give people the footy that they have missed." While the Black and Whites will be heading into the season with much the same side as last season, Lavaka said it was too early to judge how his side would fair this year. "We are just excited to get out there and play a bit of footy for the knockout and then worry about the season when it kicks off in a couple of weeks," he said. "It's hard to judge where you are at compared to last year without getting out there and playing." RELATED The Black and Whites are due to play Leeton in the third first grade game of the day, but the Leeton side is having some difficulties with playing numbers. According to Greens coach Hayden Philp, they have been hit by COVID with a number of first-graders unable to play this weekend. "I think we have about eight of them down with it at the moment," he said. "We had training last night (Tuesday), and we had about 10 there. We called Rocci (DiSalvatore, Group 20 Operations Manager) yesterday just to let him know, and apparently, there are a few sides that are like that. "I know Rocci said that he was going to make a call later in the week as to whether first grade is going to go ahead with other clubs struggling as well. We'd probably be able to play a nine-a-side if they did something like that." Should the knockout go ahead as planned, Yenda and DPC Roosters will face off in the opening game at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1e23df68-c5ce-40c9-a655-12b4c2d55cbf.JPG/r733_418_5346_3024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg