Councillor Dino Zappacosta has called for better long-term benefits for city councillors, noting that the position as it stands lacks much of the protection afforded to state and Commonwealth representatives. Mr Zappacosta mentioned the lack of support or reward after finishing service at the Griffith City Council meeting on March 22, in response to a motion to award superannuation to councillors. Per the Local Government Amendment Bill passed in May 2021, council's have an option to make superannuation contributions to mayors and councillors from July 2022 equivalent to the superannuation council employees receive. In Griffith, councillors will receive $181 per month in superannuation, with the mayor receiving $394.93 in super monthly. Griffith City Council voted to pass the motion in favour of awarding superannuation to current councillors, but Mr Zappacosta would like to see more support. "We only get reimbursed whatever the statutory allowance is and we don't get any other benefits. I think it's high time that there is some reward for being on the council when you leave," he explained. "We simply finish our term and that's it." The statutory allowance Mr Zappacosta refers to offers councillors $1690 monthly in the 2021/22 year, increasing to $1723.80 in July. READ MORE He explained that local councils did not get the same protections awarded to state and Commonwealth levels of government. "We don't have the privilege of protection. They're protected under parliamentary privilege from being sued or charged with defamation, we don't have that protection hence being a councillor requires a person to be extremely careful with what they say." "There's no benefit to when you leave, so you ask yourself why anyone would want to be a councillor when you have no protection and no monetary benefit." He noted that adding monetary benefits could influence potential councillors to sign up for the wrong reasons, and that it would be something voters needed to be aware of. "You put any monetary carrot in front of people, it will encourage them. That's something the electors should screen very carefully when they go to vote." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/0dd5fa15-b433-4d96-af4b-256bafc34917.jpeg/r0_0_1198_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg