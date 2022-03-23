newsletters, editors-pick-list, queer, mental health, headspace griffith, social group, LGBTQIA+, community, whats on

A fully inclusive social group for LGBTQIA+ teenagers and allies has been launched by headspace Griffith with the hopes of providing a space for community, conversation and support. Targeted at teenagers aged between 12 and 18 the social group is currently running once a month, with plans to expand its regularity once the group has enough interest. So far one session has been held, with headspace Mental Health Clinician Elyse Snaidero encouraging queer teenagers in the community to come along for the next session set to be held on Thursday April 14th. "Being a teenager is hard enough, let alone being a queer teenager in the country," Miss Snaidero said. "The real difficulty is that you can feel so alone in regional towns like Griffith and can feel very alone which isn't true. "There are so many people experiencing the same things you are which is why we wanted to launch this social group so attendees can share in experiences, have a safe space, seek mental health support and discuss sensitive topics if needed and of course the social aspect of spending time with like minded people." A queer woman who grew up in Griffith herself, Miss Snaidero said that the social group was fluid in its structure and would be a space for young people to control the narrative. READ MORE "This group is very much going to be led by the young people, we are opening to letting the group be whatever our participants want it to be," Mrs Snaidero said. "We want this group to be a very compassionate, accepting and non judgemental kind of space." According to Mrs Snaidero, this was just the beginning. "The opening of our safe space room last year has really paved the way for a lot more opportunities for us to launch new social groups for teens and young adults in the community, I am just so excited to get this passion project off the ground," Mrs Snaidero said. "We are all about growth and hope through this social group and connecting with local schools queer kids in the community can find a sense of belonging and acceptance in one another." Held on the third Thursday of every month, the social group is held at Headspace Griffith between 4pm and 5:30pm. For more information please contact Elyse Snaidero on 6962 3277 or by emailing snaideroe@headspacegriffith.org.au

