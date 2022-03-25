news, local-news,

Experience the songs of this legendary band Sunday, March 27, 7pm to 9pm at the Griffith Regional Theatre. The Internationally Acclaimed Australian Fleetwood Mac Show "Running In The Shadows" is heading to Griffith to pay homage to the superstar band. The six-piece rock band explore Fleetwood Mac's extensive back catalogue, covering all the classic ballads, blues and rock songs from their five decade plus career.The Running In The Shadows show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. Contact the theatre for more information. Loved event makes a return Morning Melodies are back at the Griffith Regional Theatre on March 29 at 11am - get ready for Perceptions of Love with Zoë Yalouris. Enjoy morning tea from 10am and then join Zoë and her magnificent mezzo-soprano voice for a Seniors Week special Morning Melodies show. Tickets are $10 - book through the box office on 6962 8444 or online. Weekend nightlife Hitting the stage from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club will be new accoustic duo from Leeton Good Daze. Max & Charlie Jones will perform at the Southside Leagues on Saturday from 8.30pm to midnight. The Exies main club on Saturday will host Acoustics with Joseph from 8pm. Hitting the decks at The Area Hotel on Saturday night will be DJ Bones, who will be spinning all your favourite tunes in the main bar. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.

