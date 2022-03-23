sport, local-sport,

Sunday's 4BBB winners with 46 points were Dean Vardanega and Roy Goslett, in second place with 41 points were Barry Schaeffer and Peter Centofanti and Prue and Dave Watson came in third with 40 points. Lidio Bisa won nearest the pin on the 14th, Dean Vardanega won the 9th/18th and the pro pin went to Renzo Surian. In the final of the single match play Mark Knight def Glennis Forner. Congratulations Mark. Tuesday's veteran's day winner with 34 points was Kathy Bowkett on a countback from Gary Signor who also won nearest the pin on the 9th/18th. A special mention must go to Lidio Bisa who scored an eagle on the 8th and won nearest the pin on the 9th/18th on the previous Tuesday's veteran's day. Jeff Harman won the day on a countback from Ray Goirigolzzari. Next Sunday's competition is an American foursomes and captains of the day are Renzo Surian and Vince Loguidice. The Yenda pro am will be held on Wednesday the 20th of April and anyone wishing to play please contact Glennis Forner on 0407 064 993 for nomination forms. This is a great chance to play with some of the best professional golfers.

