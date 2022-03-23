newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A longer course and warm conditions were perfect for a couple of stayers, namely Digby Jones and Matt Kenny. Their last outings on the 6km course resulted in Jones 11th and Kenny 14th, and 30th. While others wilted under the sun, these two powered on, Jones finishing 1st with a net time of 42 minutes 27 seconds and Kenny 2nd with the fastest overall time of 38 minutes 5 seconds. Not far behind was competition leader Anthony Trefilo adding 30 more points to his total compared competition rival Moreno Chiappin whose 5th placing added 26 points to his total resulting in Trefilo to extending his competition lead. Between them in 4th place was Allan Jones whose commendable time was just a tad behind son Digby. In the short course competition Jai Kenny posting the fastest time on the day was 1st with a net time of 12 minutes 22 seconds ahead of Elio Minato 20 minutes 17 seconds and Callum Vecchio, back after a couple of forced weeks away was 3rd posting 14 minutes 49 seconds. The handicapper had a relatively quiet week leaving the long courser runners alone and only extending 3 handicaps in the short course. In the long course some commendable runs were recorded by John Dodd, Mark Andreazza, Adrian Baird and Gary Signor. Chris Morshead, Vicki Romeo, Jeremy Woodhouse and Elio Minato all recorded improved times this week in the short course. Following last Monday's committee meeting the club formally accepted nomination for membership from Ann Bortolin returning after a lengthy break and newcomer Amanda Nietvelt. Welcome to the club. After missing a week, welcome back Tony Rokov. Tony and his wife travelled to Clare South Australia to visit Aubrey, the first grandchild. Facebook photos suggest Tony is a natural when it comes to the newborn. Congratulations. For those wanting to register for the 3C Tech Shop Bacchus on the Lake on Friday 15th of April head over to https://griffithbacchus.org.au/. New members are always welcome to join us for a 5:30pm start at the green water tower.

