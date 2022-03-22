sport, local-sport,

Griffith was able to overcome a determined Hay side in the final of the Milliken Shield in Hay on Sunday. Hay had been undefeated during the season and could have claimed a win when rain washed out the match scheduled for March 13. Hay deserve great credit for that. Griffith won the toss and batted and found the going hard against the accurate Hay attack. Two early wickets had Griffith at 2/17 after 11 overs. Brad Whitworth was holding the innings together but runs were not coming easily. Jai Kenny's arrival at the crease saw the scoring rate pick up. By the time Kenny retired on 26, the score had reached 2/46 off 17 overs. Brad Whitworth then retired on 16 and it was left to Daniel Mitchell to push the scoring along, which he did with a relatively brisk 15 retired. Eventually Griffith ground its way to 3/92 off its 30 overs. RELATED Hay's innings started badly. Reif Leach and Ted Files picked up early wickets to have Hay 2/5. Hay's two danger men, David Caldow and Archie Jamieson looked to be settling in but came undone when Caldow skied a leg side shot to Will Ruggeri who took a good catch off Daniel Mitchell's bowling. Jai Kenny ended Jamieson's innings on 23 when Daniel Mitchell took a tumbling catch at cover to leave the score at 5/43. There was little resistance from the hay bottom order. Alec Brady bowled a good line to finish with 2/5 and Jai Kenny set the standard with 2/3. All bowlers were able to keep pressure on the opposition batsmen. Tom Spry finished his first year as a junior coach with the same sort of success he had as a cricketer. A great mentor for the juniors.

