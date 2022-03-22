newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The grand finalists have been decided, and both of the defending champions in the men's and women's top divisions have the chance to defend their crown. In the women's, Snow's were able to pick up a convincing victory over the Swannies. After both sides traded sets in the opening stages of the game, the Snow's side was able to strike first as Johane Oberholzer broke clear of the Swannies defence. The Snows side gained the momentum from their opening try to score another two in quick succession as Lily-Belle Misiloi threw a dummy to create space and give over before Misiloi through a cut-out pass to Erin Bonetti who scored in the corner. Erin Bonetti scored her second not long after, while Cella Bonetti made the most of some quick ball movement to score in the corner. The prolific attack was proving too much as Misiloi turned on the afterburners to punch through a hole in the defence and score her second to see Snow's leading 6-0 at the break. It was a back to back nature of the game returned at the start of the second half, but once the game was broken open, it was Emma Woolnough who extended Snow's lead. Misiloi completed her hat-trick while Melinda Foschi was sent over by Misiloi in the final stages of the game to see Snow's Excavation advance to the grand final with a 9-0 shutout win. They will face off with the Gem Girls, who were able to overcome the young and talented Physifitness side with a 4-1 victory. The two sides had been tightly matched all season, and it should be a nail-biting grand final with both sides blessed with plenty of speed and talent. Meanwhile, in the men's top division, Marchiori Construction will get the chance to defend their title. The Marchiori side was looking to complete the regular season with a flawless record, and they were able to do just that after picking up a 12-5 win over Lachlan's Team. It will be a replay of last year's men's grand final with Tim's Trims defeating Lightening 5-1. In the other men's games, the Point Boys came away with a 6-3 win over MIA Plumbing, while Griffith Real Estate took a close encounter with Shane Best Painters 5-4.

