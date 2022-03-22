newsletters, editors-pick-list, crime, court, accident, workplace, fire, vehicles

Multiple cars were set alight in the early hours of the morning on March 18, as police investigate the possible causes. A 2017 Mazda sedan and a 2018 white Toyota Hilux were parked in the driveway of a property on Verri Street, when the owners were awoken just before 3am by a loud bang. The owners saw both vehicles well alight and contacted emergency services. Police attended the scene but both vehicles were completely destroyed. Nobody was hurt in the blaze however. Police are now inquiring as to the cause of the fires, and urging anyone with information to come forward. Police are also asking for any CCTV footage from the nearby area to assist in investigations. Police also attended a workplace accident at 6:30am on March 21, after a 30 year old male suffered severe chemical burns. The man was working at a property in Benerembah, spraying chemicals on crops. Police say that the man turned a tap and the chemical has leaked at a high pressure. The man was hit in the chest by the spray, and took immediate action with a chemical wash. He was taken by NSW Ambulance to Griffith Base Hospital for treatment. Police, in conjunction with SafeWork NSW, are investigating.

