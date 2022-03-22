newsletters, editors-pick-list, japanese encephalitis, health, riverina, mosquito, pig farming, MIA, murrumbidgee, griffith

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has gotten Griffith residents concerned, with a number of cases linked to the Riverina region. So what is it exactly? And are we right to be worried? Locally acquired cases of JE have never previously been identified in NSW in animals or humans but since late February this year, the virus has been identified in samples from pig farms in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. Of the eight reported cases, six were identified as individuals who either lived or had spent time in the Riverina, with one death confirmed as being caused by JE. Just last week, a stud horse worth thousands of dollars was suspected of contracting the virus after travelling through Griffith, one of many reported cases of animals being treated for neurological symptoms. Additional symptoms for both humans and animals include fever, jaundice, lethargy, anorexia and neurological signs including headaches, convulsions and reduced consciousness which vary with severity of the disease. According to NSW Health, the virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect both animals and humans. READ MORE Murrumbidgee Local Director of Public Health Tracey Oakman said that a sure fire way to avoid contracted Japanese Encephalitis was by avoiding mosquitoes and areas they may frequent. "Dawn and dusk are the times that mosquitoes are most active, so if you are outside at those times make sure you cover up with loose, light coloured clothing and apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin," Ms Oakman said. NSW Health said that whilst there was no means of treating JE, mosquito bites remained the only method of transmissibility. "The virus can't be transmitted between humans like COVID-19 and other viral diseases and cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products," NSW Health said. And whilst Riverina residents do have a cause for concern, there is some respite ahead as the days and nights start to cool. "Mosquito numbers have been high this year, but as the nights and days get colder we can expect mosquito numbers to decrease," Ms Oakman said. It is also worth noting that whilst symptoms can be severe, less than one percent of those infected with JE experience any symptoms at all. For more information about the signs, symptoms and risk factors associated with JE please visit the NSW Health website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/f744ae65-d683-4289-ae74-8d19b312a97f.png/r0_20_1030_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg