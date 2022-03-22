sport, local-sport,

Yoogali Concrete Construction has taken out the ElectraQ Cup with a commanding victory over Rosario FC. They were able to make a fast start with a quick interchange between Joey Preece, and Jacob Donadel saw Donadel able to find the back of the net. A good double save from Jordan Piva kept Rosario in the match, while a sloppy turnover presented Will Piva with a chance which he blasted wide. Isaac Donadel and Joey Preece scored twice to see Yoogali Concrete Construction leading 5-0 at the break. After missing an open goal early in the second half, Jacob Donadel doesn't make the same mistake twice, while Mason Donadel also finds the back of the net to see the lead grow to seven. RELATED Preece scored his third of the match before Rosario FC pulled one back when Jordan DeMarco scored. Luke Armanini put the game to bed for Yoogali Concrete Construction as they came away with a 9-1 win. Preece was named Most Valued Player with three goals and two assists.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/abf4d44e-59ce-456f-9fd1-85a6108efb34.jpg/r0_376_4032_2654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg