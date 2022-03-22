sport, local-sport,

Last Wednesday nine Ladies braved the weather and played a versus Par. Robyn Hoare won the day with an excellent score of -1. Elizabeth Graham was the runner up with -4. Balls went to -6 on a countback. A successful day on Saturday with a lot more green visible as the Ladies made a wonderful effort to wear various shades of green to celebrate St Patrick's Day and played a 3BBB Stableford. The Day's Competition was won by Elizabeth Graham, Kathy King and Cherie with 72 points on a countback from Rose Alpen, Yvonne Cooper and Dulcie Knight. Rose, Yvonne and Dulcie therefore won the Trophy which was kindly donated by Elizabeth and Kathy. Lyn Hedditch, Will Mead and Sharyn Niven each won a ball as did Dale Spence, Shirley Carter and Emily Christie. Thank you to the ladies who last week travelled to play in the Narrandera tournament. The feedback was positive, course was in good condition, hospitality excellent, Kathy and Liz won a ball. Today the competition is a Maximum Stroke and Saturday's Event will be a Stableford. A Double Pass kindly donated by the Regional Theatre will be up for grabs for the Best Score of the Day.

