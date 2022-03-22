sport, local-sport,

The event at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday was a single Stableford for the St. Patrick's Day Col & Pat Murdoch Memorial trophy, won in fine style by Luke McGann with a great score of 44 points. Slim Cavanaugh 36 points won A Grade, canning a birdie on the 6th, on a countback over Mark Townsend 36 points, a bogey on the 18th, costly, also, on a countback over Bryan Trembath and Dean Minato. Paul Josling 38 points best in B Grade, carding 22 points home from Barry Stapleton 36 points, carding seven pars. Luke McGann had a big day, streeting all his C Grade rivals with a handicap breaker of 44 points for an easy win, 22 points on each nine, including a five-point birdie on the third and a four-point par on the 12th. Jason Waring-Bryant 36 points second on a countback over Terry Greedy 36 points. Pins to 7th Matt Running, 8th Jason Magoci, 11th David Doig, 16th Geoff Smith. Vouchers to 32 points. A single stableford in two grades on Sunday with 32 points. Darren Forrester 36 points won Div.1 on a countback over Ngara Timoti 36 points on a countback over Chris Richards 36 points. John Cafe 35 points won Div.2 over John F.Gale 34 points. Llisoni Korooi won the 16th pin. Vouchers to 33 points. The First Round of the Rod McNabb Mobil Matchplay was also completed and as a result, in the quarter-finals to be completed by Sunday March 27, Brett Crooks plays Josh Stapleton; Jason Dunn plays Tony Catanzariti; Mark Townsend plays Barry Stapleton; Darcy McDermott plays Jason Brain. RELATED The McDonalds Boys & Girls Junior Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, April 10. With $500 in prizes for both scratch and handicap and also a nine-hole event for non-golfers. The $15 entry includes a sausage sizzle. Bookings are essential by calling the ProShop on 69623742. Entries close on April 17. The Club car park has now been sealed after a number of setbacks. Members are reminded that annual subscriptions in all categories are due and should be paid by March 31. Several methods of payment are available by contacting Wayne. Also, the Annual General Meeting will be held in mid-April. Junior and Ladies Clinics are ongoing. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742 for details. A disgusting number of pitch marks on the greens are not being repaired. Today's and Saturday's event is a single stableford with a single stroke on Sunday. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 32 players in two grades. Graham Sibraa 39 points won Div.1 from Martin Sweeney 38 points second on a countback over John Cafe 38 points. The oldest vet, going 88 proves that golf lasts a lifetime with Bill Brown 37 points winning Div.2, Ken Alpen 36 points runner-up. Pins to 7th Paul DeMamiel, 8th Peter Henderson, Martin Sweeney eagled the 14th. Vets subs are due and must be paid by March 31. Another two-grade single stableford last Wednesday with 30 players Taoloa Toru 35 points won Div.1 over Tuitu Phillip 34 points on a countback over Ngarau Noa and Gerry Cox. Jorge Wood 36 points best in Div.2, Adam Truscott 33 points second. Tuiru Phillip won both the 7th and 11th pins.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/f8ba60ed-56dd-489f-be27-fe753906e922.JPG/r0_81_6000_3471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg