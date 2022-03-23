comment,

THIS week is National Advance Care Planning Week and the Griffith LHAC hopes that this may generate some discussion. Getting older and planning for a time when you are unable to make your own medical decisions is a difficult conversation to have. It's an important week as it encourages people to talk about the care they would want if they were unable to speak for themselves due to a sudden medical crisis, progressive illness such as cancer or dementia or just old age. We recognise these conversations can be very challenging, however the evidence of not having these conversations is even tougher. IN OTHER NEWS: Around 50 per cent of people will be unable to make their own end-of-life medical treatment decisions, yet only 15 per cent of Australians have an advance care directive. In NSW you can record your choice for future medical care by appointing an enduring guardian who is a trusted relative or friend chosen to manage your health care and act as your substitute decision-maker if you are no longer able to make decisions. You can also complete an advance care directive which records your specific preferences for future health care. This includes treatments you would accept or refuse if you had a life-threatening illness or injury. Advance care planning also involves end of life conversations about how you want to live. If living well to the end of your life and on your own terms is important to you, then you are encouraged to go to www.advancecareplanning.org.au/ or talk to your general practitioner for more information, advice and support. For more information on this topic, contact Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.

