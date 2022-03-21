newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Yoogali FC has shown they'd be able to match it in Wagga with a special win over Hanwood in the Musitano Cup on Sunday. After both sides made a strong start in the first half, the first real chance fell to Hanwood's Chaise Donetto, who was able to get in behind the Yoogali FC defence but blasted his chance just over the bar. Then, somewhat against the run of play, Yoogali were able to take advantage of a sloppy turnover at the back from Hanwood, with Frank Pirrottina able to find the back of the net. Hanwood was able to find an equaliser before halftime was after a ball was chested down by Daniel Johnson, the target man played the ball off to Donetto, who, after he got the ball out from under his feet, was able to place the chance home. The second half got off to a poor start for Hanwood as Brad Clark steered a cross into his own net while Yoogali FC made it two in quick succession as Roy Catanzariti was able to play a ball over the top, and Michael Perre got in behind and placed the ball into the back of the net. Hanwood had a couple of late chances to pull back into the game, but their execution was lacking. Yoogali FC was reduced to 10-men when Gary Catanzariti was sent off, but they held on to take hold of the Musitano Cup with a 3-1 win. RELATED Yoogali FC coach Ross Marando was elated with his side's performance. "The boys played incredibly well for a team that has only really been training for about three weeks," he said. "It is always a good thing to play the Musitano Cup, and it's for a good cause, he has done a lot for both clubs. It is also good to play some strong competition again in Hanwood." Yoogali FC has been trying to put their case forward to be accepted into the Football Wagga competition in recent years, and Marando hopes this helps their chances after knocking over one of the better teams. "We have a great group of boys, and we have a great club with the women's and the reserves," he said. "We want to be known that we are a strong club as well. If they (Football Wagga) can see that and they (Hanwood) were undefeated last year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/04d3f20f-bcec-4606-bdbf-0382c92eec18.JPG/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg