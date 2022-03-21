news, local-news, health, murrumbidgee local health district, covid update, pandemic, vaccine, vaccination, coronavirus, COVID-19

In the latest coronavirus update, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) currently has 6,771 active cases, bringing the total number of cases to 37,806 since recording began on July 1st 2021. Included in this number is 364 new cases for the Griffith Local Government Area, a rise of more than 100 cases since last week. Griffith is now seeing an incidence of approximately 55 positive tests results per thousand. There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital, none of whom are currently in the ICU. No deaths have been reported in the week leading up to March 21st. RELATED || Griffith residents encouraged to get boosted The steady rise of cases comes as no surprise, experts predicting that a new wave of infections will double cases in the coming weeks with the introduction of a new Omicron 'sub variant' that is estimated as up to 40 percent more transmissible than Omicron itself. Cases across the state have also started to venture into the double digits once more for the first time in months since the delta outbreak in late 2021. Paired with cooler winter weather, health professionals are reminding those who have not yet had their booster vaccination to book in when they are able. READ MORE "A booster will reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection by 86 percent," MLHD COVID-19 Coordinator Keryl Dallinger said. "And, it will reduce your risk of serious illness by 98 percent. "By protecting yourself, you'll help keep your family, friends and community safe too. Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday 6 March 2022. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80.2 per cent have received two doses. According to the MLHD, people who have had COVID should still get their booster vaccination once fully recovered from the virus. For most people this is around 4-6 weeks after infection. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

