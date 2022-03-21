news, local-news, citrus, hail damage, finally, support, funding, storms, grapes, growers

Farmers across Griffith and the Riverina have received some long-awaited good news, with the announcement of significant grants to support recovery after January's hailstorms. NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders visited Griffith to survey Phillip Andreatta's farm and make the announcement that the event has been recategorised to a 'Category D' natural disaster. With the elevation to Category D, those impacted will be able to apply for support funds of up to $50,000 to assist in the recovery. "I'm announcing today Category D special grants that are being activated, up to 50,000 to support local growers," Mr Saunders explained. "It's a pretty important day today, to recognise that we are going to reach out and try to help as much as we can." Mr Saunders said that the money would mean farmers are able to begin work on the recovery. "The money is to try and help people know that they can start doing work... It's a help-up, not a hand-out." "Growers here are resilient people, but it's something you can't prepare for." Vito Mancini, chairman of the Griffith Citrus Growers Association, has been pushing for further support for weeks. "I do appreciate the DPI for following the process through for us and our growers. [The hailstorm] is something we've never seen before, and to know the department is behind us has been really important to us," Mr Mancini said. READ MORE "A lot of times, my growers and I have all felt that this is not enough to warrant the government's help. Finally, we do see that the government is here to assist." "Even though the funding isn't enough to go along and make everything right again, it's a step in the right direction," he added. The grant application portal will be ready to go in the next few days, through the Rural Assistance Authority website. Mr Saunders emphasised that they would be trying to get an initial $10,000 out the door quickly, and growers will be able to apply for additional funding up to the full amount afterwards.

