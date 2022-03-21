newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Leagues Panthers showed the week off did them no harm as they were able to come away with a 28-run win over Exies Diggers on Friday night. After the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, they would have been hoping for a strong start at the top of the order, but it wasn't to be as Billy Evans (0) fell to the bowling of Meli Ranitu. Noah Gaske and Cooper James were able to get their side moving in the right direction with a 33-run stand which was eventually broken when James (5) was caught off the bowling of Manan Dave (1/20). Gaske continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over this time with Jack Mingay as they got their side to 69 before Mingay (14) was bowled by Anurag Dhot. Chaise Sergi (26) provided some quick runs while Gaske (51) was able to pass fifty before both fell in quick succession to Ranitu. Ranitu (4/27) followed it up with the dismissal of Kyle Jamieson (0), while Joel Schafer (2) and Deep Mangrolia (1) were dismissed without troubling the scorers. James Naseby (10) added some late runs before Leagues were bowled for 132 in the 38th over. The chase didn't get off to the best start for Diggers, with Dhurvil Patel (0) falling in the first over from Billy Evans. Fattore and Dhot were able to get their side back on track and, at one stage, looked to have Diggers progressing towards a third-grade premiership. RELATED The second wicket pairing was able to put on 51 runs before Cooper James made the breakthrough with the wicket of Fattore (24). Dhot (30) fell to the bowling of Reif Leach (1/6), while Noah Gaske (1/21) was able to knock over Ranitu (1) right before drinks. Wickets continued to fall after the break as Evans (4/19) knocked over Manan Dave (2), Masoom Patel (4) and Ryan Garcia (2) in quick succession. Krish Chaudhary (25*) was the only Diggers middle-order batsmen to get a start and tried to keep his side's hopes alive, but there was no one able to stay with him. Kaelish Dave (3) was bowled by Mingay (1/12) while Meghal Patel (1) and Diggers hopes were ended when Sean Garcia (3) was bowled by Sergi (1/17) to them bowled out for 104. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8b043619-bd22-4746-a047-0ee17d607620.jpg/r736_609_3368_2096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg