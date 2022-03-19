sport, local-sport,

Exies Diggers are the first team into the GDCA second grade grand final after a three-wicket win over Hanwood. After Hanwood won the toss and elected to bat, they lost the wicket of Neil Geltch (0) when he fell to the bowling Daniel Dossiter. Michael Crosato (79) and Brad Hornery (18) got their side back on track, while Jason Bertacco (26) was strong in the middle order. Dossiter (3/36), Damien Browning (3/22) and Nikita Bhor (3/39) helped to restrict Hanwood to 151. The top order of Diggers took the game away with Paresh Patil (50) and Mark Favell (11) putting on 67 for the first wicket. Browning (22) added some runs in the middle order before Luke Catanzariti (2/36), and Crosato (2/17) gave Hanwood a chance. Dossiter (22*) went at more than a run a ball while Max Goirigolarri (2*) helped get his side across the line in the 37th over. Hanwood will take on Exies Eagles next weekend after they picked up a 25-run win over Coro Cougars in a low-scoring encounter. RELATED After the Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, they struggled to make an impression at the top of the order. Dion Pascoe (3/13) did the early damage with the ball as the only resistance came in the form of Peter Davis (21). Cameron Harrison (11) was the only other Eagles to break double digits as Nick Witherspoon (5/10) rolled through the Exies' lower and middle order to see them bowled out for 77. Coro struggled at the start of their innings as Jack Hutchinson (7) fell to the bowling of Parwinder Singh while Matt Signor (2) was knocked over by Ryan Bock. Jamie Bennett (13) was the only Cougar to offer any real resistance as Harrison (4/14) did the bulk of the damage while Singh (2/17), Bock (2/12) and Rajesh Johar (2/6) picked up two wickets each as Coro were bowled out for 52 in the 22nd over.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/238a20d9-0030-4bae-b1ee-808a5867ca57.JPG/r187_1092_4960_3789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg