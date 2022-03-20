newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Exies Diggers has kept their season alive after victory in the elimination final against Leagues Panthers. After Diggers won the toss and elected to bowl, they made the most of it as after Leagues put on 14 for the first wicket Shayan Khan picked up three quick wickets to see the Panthers sitting on 4/15. Jimmy Binks and Logan Matheson tried to get their side moving in the right direction, putting on 31 runs before Binks (21) and Matt Keenan (0) fell quickly to the bowling of Trevor Richards (2/8). Matheson (11) fell soon after, and Leagues were quickly bowled out with Khan (5/14) and Dean Bennett (2/16) rolling through the tail to see Panthers bowled out for 66. If the Panthers were to have any chance of staying alive, they needed to pick up early wickets, and Ben Rowston (2/13) was able to dismiss Kyle Bennett (4) and Anurag Dhot (0) in quick succession. Mick Duncan and Dean Bennett were able to put on 46 runs before a rash shot from Duncan (32) saw him departing when he was knocked over by Bennett. Diggers were able to pass the Panthers without the loss of another wicket, but with the score on 71, Bennett (20) was bowled by Noah Gaske. Diggers lost another two with Binks (2/12) picking up Khan while Richards (5) was picked up by Gaske (2/29). Ben Fattore and Meli Ranitu saw off the final eight overs to see Diggers reach stumps at 6/90. Ranitu (1) fell early on day two when he was bowled by Liam Warren (1/12), while Gaske (5/38) continued his great weekend with the ball completing his five-wicket haul as Diggers were bowled out for 113 to have a lead of 47. Leagues would need to bat a lot better in their second innings if they were to have any chance of getting into a winning position. RELATED It didn't start well with Cudmore (0) and Ben Rowston (0) falling to the bowling of Khan (3/22), who finished the match with eight wickets across the two innings, while Jimmy Binks (3) did fair much better when he was bowled by Ash Verhagen. Jack Rowston was the next to depart, and the Panthers were looking down the barrel of a heavy defeat. Reece Matheson was able to add some resistance to the Diggers pressure, but when he fell, so did the Panthers chances of posting a defendable total. Teao Woetai (24) and Billy Evans (11) added some runs as Leagues gained a lead of 31 when they were bowled out for 78 but with so much time left in the day, rather than delay the inevitable Leagues conceded the game was lost. Diggers will now take on Coro Cougars after they fell in a grinding battle on Exies No 1 in the major semi-final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/25b9944f-4062-497b-8dd9-fc6f060dd8df.JPG/r3_533_5998_3920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg