Hanwood is the first team into the GDCA first grade grand final after a first innings win over Coro. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand were able to see off the opening bowlers and put on 29 before Angus Bartter picked up the wicket of Lawrence (11). Haydn Pascoe came to the middle, and he and Rand continued to slowly amass a total with a 29-run partnership before Dean Catanzariti found a way through the defences of Pascoe. Ben Signor and Rand put their heads down and batted for a large part of the middle session, and while they weren't scoring at a rapid rate, the score continued to tick over. The pair faced 26 overs and put on 29 runs before Signor (10) was finally dismissed by Todd Argus. Rob and Tim Rand were able to push their side towards the 100-mark before Rob (1) was caught off the bowling of Catanzariti (2/16) while Jake Rand (1) followed closely behind when he was bowled by Argus (1). Mathew Axtill was able to occupy the crease with Tim Rand as the pair faced out seven overs before Axtill (0) was knocked over by Josh Carn, while Tim Rand's (33) marathon innings which saw him in the middle for 259 minutes, was ended when he was caught off the bowling of Bartter (2/18). Bohdy Martyn (3*) and Cooper Rand (0*) were able to see Coro to stumps on 7/117 off 72 overs. RELATED The Cougars only batted for another 10 overs putting on 20 runs with Carn (3/20) and Luke Docherty (1/24) rolling through the lower order. The chase from Hanwood didn't start well, with Oliver Bartter (0) falling to the bowling of Teei Piawi (1/22) before Jordan Whitworth and Tom Shannon combined for 36. When Whitworth (18) was knocked over, Shannon and Docherty worked hard to get their side to the lunch break before hitting the accelerator soon after the break. The pair got their side to 109 before Shannon (31) fell to the bowling of Brent Lawrence (4/25), who followed that up with the dismissal of Docherty (39), Charlie Cunial (3), and Tarenjit Mankoo (1) to see Hanwood fall to 6/121. Catanzariti (11*) and Sam Robinson (10*) was able to bring some stability and get their side to the first innings win in the 78th over and not much time left, Coro conceded.

