Murrumbidgee residents are being encouraged to get a booster dose ahead of an expected future wave of COVID-19 as cases begin to increase across the country. And with a new Omicron 'sub variant' estimated as up to 40 percent more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, cases are only expected to double in the coming weeks. In the Griffith Local Government Area, over 95% percent of residents are now double vaccinated with many accessing booster doses, not including children ages 5 - 11 who are yet to be able to be approved for a third vaccine dose. According to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), a booster dose helps to strengthen your immune system and improve your long-term protection against serious illness from the COVID-19 virus. "A booster will reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection by 86 percent," MLHD COVID-19 Coordinator Keryl Dallinger said. "And, it will reduce your risk of serious illness by 98 percent. "By protecting yourself, you'll help keep your family, friends and community safe too. Currently Pfizer and Astrazeneca with Novavax also recommended as a COVID-19 booster for those 18 and over where an MRNA vaccine such as Pfizer is not available. READ MORE Chemist Warehouse Griffith Owner Rakhee Rathi said booking in for your booster shot should be on the top of everyone's to do list. "With cases going up in Griffith it is very important for the safety of everyone that people come and get boosted," Mrs Rathi said. "Getting boosted is the best way to protect yourself and the community because COVID can affect everyone." The federal government has also ticked off on a winter plan alongside states and territories as the colder weather heralds a COVID spike and a flu season which Australia hasn't seen in the past two years. And whilst winter does brings with it significant concerns, rules around isolation for close contacts are also being reviewed and are expected to be eased in the coming weeks. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is reviewing whether a fourth dose will be needed in vulnerable populations ahead of winter. A decision is expected to be made by the end of the month. If you have yet to receive your booster vaccine you can find an appointment here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

