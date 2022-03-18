newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Great night out for families on Friday Memorial Park will host a twilight market from 4pm as part of the NSW's Festival of Place. Producers and craftspeople will have their best food, wine and handicrafts on show for all. Flying Fruit Circus brings its latest show to Griffith Youth circus performers will star at Griffith Regional Theatre on Friday, with Girls With Altitude the latest show from the Flying Fruit Circus. Doors open from 7pm. Weekend nightlife Ben and Ali perform from 6.30pm at the Southside Leagues Club on Friday. Hidden Thief will entertain guests on Friday from 7pm at the Sporties Club. The Piccolo Family Farm will host Great Southern Nights and Thirsty Merc from 1.30pm on Saturday. The Coro Club host WiFi from 7pm on Saturday. Tony L is live at the Exies Club from 8pm on Saturday. The Lolohea Brothers take the stage at the Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Urano and DJ Bones hit the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday. Artist takes a look at his favourite things Ken Done's latest work at Griffith Regional Art Gallery is described as a vibrant, playful exhibition covering his favourite subjects, the beach, the reef and portraiture. The exhibition's final day is Sunday, March 20. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave Croquet players start from 8.30am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game. Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.

