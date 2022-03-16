newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MIA actor Jake Speer has experienced all kinds of components of "show business". Now, will return home to impart some of the knowledge he has learned along the way, particularly when it comes to script writing and the film-making process. Mr Speer will be presenting an all-day workshop at the Riverina Writing House on March 19 where he will offer an in-depth look at the process behind his own short film Inside Water, which was filmed in the Leeton shire. There will be opportunities for questions, creative writing and film screenings throughout the day. "I've been fortunate to work with some very talented filmmakers and I've spent the past decade living and breathing scripts and screenplays," Mr Speer said. "I hope by sharing my experiences and the knowledge I've gained so far in my career will help inform and inspire those entertaining the idea of creating their own work for stage and screen. READ MORE "It can be a mysterious business, so I hope to shine a light on the practical and pragmatic approach to developing ideas and stories for the theatre or the big screen." Mr Speer said he would describe the upcoming workshop as "introductory immersion". Participants don't need any prior experience nor do they need to be writers. "Anyone with an interest in making films will benefit from the day - whether you're a writer, an actor, director or producer or even someone who just really loves movies," he said. " I'll be covering a lot of content with a strong focus on film and screen writing. But we'll also take a look at some scripts from plays as well. "I'll breakdown some different methods and formulas used to develop scripts and we'll take a close look at a lot of examples. "The workshop will be very interactive - reading scripts aloud, watching clips, plenty of discussion, as well as time for people to try their hand at writing themselves." Mr Speer has spent plenty of time in Leeton in recent years, particularly during the pandemic. It has been almost a full year since he played the lead role in Henry V at the Roxy Theatre. Mr Speer said he enjoyed coming home as often as possible, but was particularly interested in helping the creative arts scene in the area grow and thrive. "What I love the most about coming home for workshops like this is just how enthusiastic everyone is," he said. "Everyone has such a strong desire to create something. It's very refreshing and I find it fuels my own work as well. "It's great to see so many people keen to learn and make stuff happen." Tickets for the workshop are $75 per person and are available online by searching www.humanitix.com/au/search?query=jake+speer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/d988e5ef-7b9e-44c5-b799-a0150da87e1c.jpg/r0_61_5100_2943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg