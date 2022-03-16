sport, local-sport,

The first-grade final series will get underway, and either Leagues or Diggers will play their final game this weekend as they face off in the elimination final. Leagues made a promising start to the second half of the season but fell to successive defeats, one of which was against Diggers, before having their final regular-season game against Coro washed out last weekend. Panthers captain Jimmy Binks feels the form his side is in has them in the right headspace heading into finals. "I probably prefer to come into finals this way," he said. "It is better to go into a final knowing what losing feels like. We are pretty level headed in the way that we are going to play our cricket this. "We will be looking to make the most of all of the positives from the weekend, which I feel is a better way to go into a final rather than just dawdling along and going through the motions." Diggers, on the other hand, have picked up two wins heading into finals but fell to a nail-biting defeat at the hands of Coro in the one-day final last Sunday. The first-grade final series means the format changes into a two-day format, and Binks feels that it suits the way his side is set up. " It is the team that we would have always wanted heading into the finals," he said. "Having Billy Evans, Boz (Daniel Bozic), Rowston boys (Jack and Ben), Mathesons (Reece and Logan), it is a really strong young side. "Benny Rowston showed glimpses good form in longer format batting, and then you look at Billy Evans and Noah Gaske with the ball being young and fit, they will fire, I reckon. "It's just about making sure everyone backs them up, and Reecey Matheson has some good form coming into the last few weeks, and if all of those blokes can make runs and take wickets and bat time over the weekend, that is really going to help us." RELATED Diggers will likely head into the clash with a batting line-up featuring the returning Trevor Richards, but Binks said his focus would be elsewhere. "We do have to get him out early, but obviously, he won't be in the best of touch because he hasn't played all year, so I'm not overly concerned about Trevor," he said. "In finals, he has never really caused us any dramas, so we will probably be focusing a bit more energy on Dean Bennett and Paresh Patil. They seem to cause us some problems." In the meetings between the two sides earlier in the season, Diggers hold the edge with two wins while Leagues have one. Day one of the elimination final will get underway at 1.30pm at Exies No 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

