The impassioned pleas of desperate parents across Griffith have gone ignored by the NSW Government, with no plans to re open the Griffith North Out of School Hours Service following its closure in January. Following the closure, children will now bused to either Hanwood Public School or Darlington Public School as the only host schools for an OOSH service in the area. RELATED || Griffith loses before and after school care service Parliamentary Secretary for Education Kevin Conolly said that that despite the closure, the NSW Government was committed to improving access to Before and After School Care (BASC) services across NSW, including the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area. "The BASC Program Team prioritises potential strategies which are sustainable and innovative to best support local students and families, and their school communities, particularly for regional and remote areas," Mr Conolly said. "The Department of Education is currently progressing a state-wide strategy to address reported demand for care, including in Griffith." READ MORE Member for Murray Helen Dalton said it was really disappointing that anxious parents and students would have to continue waiting for an OOSH service in Griffith. "Despite the pleas from so many parents on the need for an after school service in Griffith, the NSW Government has refused to listen," Mrs Dalton said. "We are not giving up. "It's really disruptive for the kids and inconvenient for the parents. "I'll be providing the feedback to the Minister to see if we can get them to reconsider." According to Mr Conolly, the BASC Program Team will continue to update parents as soon as further information becomes available. More to come on this story. Have you been impacted by the closure of GNOOSH? Please email lizzie.gracie@austcommunitymedia.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/c79a5836-1cc7-4c58-b4aa-88684b23d3cc.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg