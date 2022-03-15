newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Only 33 starters this week. Was it the roar of the thunder and electrifying lightning zipping across the sky or Feral's saving their energy for the Town2Lake the next day that kept so many away? Whatever it was, this week for the 9km long course only 12 runners and for the 3.4 km short course 22 runners. At about 5:25pm it was cautiously decided that the run would go ahead. After an initial few cracks of thunder and bright flashes the sky settled down to ideal running conditions. The Morshead's covered the short course field, Chloe was first with a net time of 16 minutes 57 seconds while mum and dad ensured everyone was back safely returning in 21st and 22nd place respectively. Giving the long course a miss this week Elio Minato 21 minutes 45 seconds was 2nd and Ron Anson 19 minutes 42 seconds was 3rd. Ashley Pianca who was 5th this week leads the short course point score with 146 points ahead of this week's 4th Jeremy Woodhouse 108 points. There are 4 Feral's within 2 points behind Woodhouse. The long course resulted in Moreno Chiappin setting the standard with a 43 minutes 3 seconds 1st placing followed by Mia Stockwell 46 minutes 14 seconds, Sheila Marcus 52 minutes 13 seconds was 3rd and running off a handicap of 24 minutes 15 seconds was Anthony Trefilo posting a 4th placing with 40 minutes 20 seconds. Trefilo maintains his lead in the competition with 195 points ahead of Chiappin 137 points then way back is Keith Riley on 112 points. RELATED Chiappin scored 13 more points than Trefilo this weeks, Trefilo's lead is such that were this week's placings repeated in the next four long course races, Chiappin would fall 6 points short of winning the competition. No pressure boys! A strong field of Feral's supported the 9km Town2Lake run in aid of Can Assist the following day. Congratulations to: - Aidan Fattore 1st overall and 1st male 18-35 years, Eliza Star 1st female and 1st female 18-35 years, Vince Restagno 1st Male 36-50 years and John Johns awarded 1st over 65 male. From Can Assist thankyou and congratulations to all the Feral's for your support. For those wanting to register for the 3C Tech Shop Bacchus on the Lake on Friday April 15, head over to https://griffithbacchus.org.au/ New members are always welcome to join us for a 5:30pm start at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/f1d4f522-4825-44b4-b0c7-587e264990f1.jpeg/r1_77_638_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg