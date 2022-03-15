sport, local-sport,

Marchiori Construction will head into finals with a perfect record after a come from behind win against Tim's Trims on Monday night. In what was a fast-flowing start to the game, it was the Marchiori side who were able to strike first after making the most of a repeat set close to the line with Dean Minato getting over. Tim's Trims were able to hold Marchiori out of scoring their second and quickly turned defence into attack as Luca Piva found his way over to level the score. After a period of quick back and forth touch, Marchiori was able to break the deadlock as, after a string of quick passes, the ball was spread out wide to see Minato score his second of the night. Jonathon Morris hit back straight away while a try in the dying stages to Piva after he broke through the middle saw Tim's Trims taking a 3-2 lead into the halftime interval. The second half started like the first ended, with both sides going close to opening the scoring after halftime, but it was Marchiori who were able to pull level after Michael Depaoli dived over. Marchiori looked to have retaken the lead only for Brendan Giason to drop the ball over the line, but they didn't have to wait too much longer to retake the lead as Mick Duncan got over. RELATED With six minutes left in the game, Tim's Trims were able to claw back level with Morris getting over for his second of the evening but tries to Duncan and Rodney Savage in the final three minutes saw Marchiori take a 6-4 win. In the other games, Lightening came away with a 9-2 win over MIA Plumbing, while Lachlan's Team defeated Griffith Real Estate 8-6, and the Point Boys were able to jump into fifth with an 11-8 win over Shane Best Painters. Meanwhile, in the women's competitions, there was only one game actually played on Monday night. Both of the early games resulted in forfeit wins to both the Swannines and Snows Excavation, and in the only game that was decided on the field, Physifitness took an 8-3 win over Hunt and Hunt Lawyers. The results mean Snows moved clear from the Gem Girls at the top of the table, with Physifitness in third with the Swannies fourth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

