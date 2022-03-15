sport, local-sport,

The thunderstorms that rolled through Griffith on Saturday afternoon saw the GDCA second grade table remain unchanged, heading into the finals series. Heading into the weekend, Exies Eagles and Hanwood were fighting off for the second place position while Coro and Leagues were battling to achieve the results they needed in the fight for fourth. Coro faced off with Exies Diggers and had been bowled out for 80 while Leagues set 106 and Coleambally were 1/30 in response. However, the table will be unchanged, with all games seeing points split due to the games being abandoned. RELATED That means Diggers and Hanwood will face off for the first spot in the second-grade grand final in the qualifying final at Graham McGann Oval. The loser of that game will take on the winner of the elimination final, which sees Exies Eagles looking to keep their season alive when they take Coro Cougars at Collina.

