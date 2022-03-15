newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Exies Diggers have secured their shot at redemption in the GDCA third grade competition after booking their place in the grand final with an 85-run win over Coleambally. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers would have been hoping to make a solid start to their inning with Anurag Dhot and Dhruvil Patel at the top of the order. Trouble struck, however, as with the score on 13, Vula Wate (2/37) struck to remove both Dhot (9) and Patel (4) in quick succession. Diggers tried to get their innings back on track, but after an 18-run stand between Ben Fattore and Meli Ranitu, trouble struck yet again. Coleambally captain Henry Lacey (2/30) picked up the wicket of Fattore (10) and Manan Dave (3), while Ranitu (6) departed when he was caught behind off the bowling of Chase Neutze (1/16). With plenty of overs to spare, Krish Chaudhary and Masoom Patel were tasked with attempting to rebuild the Diggers innings, with them struggling at 5/42. At the drinks break, the sixth-wicket pairing had gotten their side to 5/58. The pair were able to continue their good run-scoring ways, and as Chaudhary passed fifty, the Diggers passed 150 with seven overs remaining in their innings. The sixth-wicket partnership of 145 was finally ended when Patel (48) was bowled by Samuel Fattore (1/16), just short of reaching his fifty. RELATED Chaudhary (86*) and Ryan Garcia (1*) added two more runs before the Diggers closed their innings on 6/189. Coleambally were looking to get off to a strong start, and while Wate (10) and Neutze (8) saw off the opening bowlers, it was Dhruvil Patel who knocked over both openers and Lacey (0). Joel Mahy (33) was the only Nomad batter to really offer up any sort of resistance to the Diggers bowling attack. Ethan Inggs (10) and Oliver Kidd (12) broke double digits in the lower order, but the bowling of Patel (4/25) and Dhot (3/19) did the damage for Diggers as the Nomads were finally bowled out in the 39th over. Diggers will look to secure redemption when they take on Leagues in the decider after losing by five wickets two weeks ago.

