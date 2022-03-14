newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's been a busy week for the Griffith ladies golfers Opening day on Wednesday, March 9, brought out a good field of 23 golfers, with Rose Alpen continuing her winning form (35 stableford points) in Div.1 from Donna Dossetor (32 pts). Robyn Hoare blitzed the field in Div. 2 with 41 pts, runner up Julie McWilliam (32 pts). Nearest the pins were won by Donna (4th) and Lyn Hedditch (7th), and the ball comp. went down to 26 pts. Robyn Hoare also won the only division on Saturday March 5 with 34 pts, one ahead of Rose, good scores given that the greens were still a bit rough following major renovation during the week. RELATED There were some excellent scores for our first monthly medal stroke round on Saturday 12 March, sponsored by Central Butchery. Donna Dossetor won Div. 1 with 67 nett from Rose (69). Ellen McMaster cleaned up Div. 2 with 65 nett, well ahead of Liz Humphreys on 73 nett. Balls went to 79 nett. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/a2a4cabc-0b3c-46fb-90c1-3abb4f0b5426.JPG/r0_14_2296_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg