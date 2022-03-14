newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Athletes Foot monthly medal was the main event at the Griffith Golf Club last weekend, attracting 90 players in a single stroke. It was also the qualifier for the Mobil Handicap Match Play with 16 players to qualify. Adrian Smith fired 78 off the stick, carding 69 nett to take out A Grade medal, draining a birdie on the 16th to come home in three over par 38. This enabled him to take the countback over Mark Townsend who also carded 69 nett. He was on track after going out in one over par 37, nailing a birdie on the sixth, but slipped to 39 home on the countback nine, also on a countback over Jason Magoci 69 nett, shooting par. Brett Crooks played the round of his life, playing off 17 he fired 79 off the stick to street all his B Grade rivals, carding 62 nett 41 out, 39 home, draining a birdie on the 14th. Mike Aventi 67 nett was runner-up, 82 off the stick, nailing a birdie on the 16th. Peter Randall 67 nett, 87 scratch best in C Grade carding a birdie on the 8th, on a countback over Ken Alpen 67 nett, 92 scratch, carding four pars. Pins to 4th Adrian Smith, 7th Brendon Peters, 8th Col Woodcock, 11th Mike Aventi, 15th Darcy McDermott, 16th Jason Magoci. Sunday's event was a single stableford with 28 players in two grades. Corey Charles 42 points won Div.1 ahead of Junior Billy Evans 38 points. Mark O'Connor 30 points best in Div.2 on a countback over Jason De Meyer 30 points on a countback over Jason Waring-Bryant and John Evans. The final round of the RDGA Pennants was played last Sunday. A Grade won 4/3 over Leeton, B Grade lost 5/2 over Ganmain. Unfortunately, Griffith failed to qualify for the finals which will see Narrandera v Coolamon and Leeton v Ganmain in the semis. RELATED The Club Tipping Competition is up and running, entry on the Clubs link. Annual subscriptions are due and must be paid by March 31. Contact Wayne for payment details. The Club car park is now completed and has greatly improved the Clubs surroundings. Today's and Sunday's events are single stablefords, Saturday sees the Annual Col & Pat Murdoch Memorial St. Patricks Day. An honour board event. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with a strong field of 38 players. The highlight of the day was a Hole in One by John F. Gale on the 7th. Gerry Cox 37 points won A Grade ahead of Martin Sweeney 36 points. John Gale 42 points best in B Grade from Mike Catanzariti 37 points on a countback over Craig Dedge. Peter Den Houting 34 points, won C Grade on a countback over Ken Alpen 34 points on a countback over John Evans 34 points. Pins to 4th Byron James, 7th J.F. Gale, 8th Garry Purcell. The veterans AGM will be held tomorrow, Thursday, March 17. There will be 8.30am registration with a 9.00am shotgun start followed by lunch and the AGM. All positions to be filled. Subs are also due, envelopes in the Pro Shop. A two-grade single stableford last Wednesday with 32 players. Darren Forrester 38 points won Div.1, Sim Tuitivake 36 points second. Teei Piawi 35 points won Div.2 on a countback over Peter Den Houting 35 points. Pins to 7th Terry Bennett, 15th Taoloa Toru.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/65077a65-da08-4e6a-b6c3-448a2d41e2fd.JPG/r747_640_5560_3359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg