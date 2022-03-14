City2Lake stages triumphant return at Lake Wyangan

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Looking back at the last time that the City2Lake ran in 2020 - things have changed in the world, in Australia and in Griffith. One thing that has not changed is the generosity of this community. CanAssist, like every charity in this community, has struggled as the pandemic pushed them to find ways to keep doing their vital work. The $50,000 raised will go a long way to helping people facing a cancer diagnosis. As the sun rose on Sunday, the COVID-19 pandemic was far from the minds of people about to tackle the annual fun run. Numbers may have been a little down, but to still see 750 people making their way from city to lake shows a remarkable resilience that while things may have changed, some things remain the same. Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au