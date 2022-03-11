newsletters, editors-pick-list, seniors festival, elders, griffith, council, whats on

Griffith will be hosting a series of low-cost or free events for local seniors to enjoy as part of the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival. The NSW Seniors Festival is running from March 25 to April 3, with the theme 'Reconnect,' focusing on activities that can bring people together after events of the recent years kept them apart. Griffith City Council will be running a series of events to break down barriers and encourage all to try something new. Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre will be kicking off the Festival, with a host of free classes running for the entire week. For those more inclined to sit and enjoy a show, Griffith Regional Theatre will be hosting a discounted Mid-Morning Melodies on March 29 at 11am. Local opera singer mezzo-soprano Zoe Yalouris will be performing a selection of her own favourites and classics alike. Tickets are $10 per person, available from griffithregionaltheatre.com.au. IN OTHER NEWS The next day, March 30, Griffith City Library is setting off on a historical tour of Griffith. The "Living Local - Now and Then" tour will be departing from the library at 10am, and lasts approximately an hour before concluding with a photo exhibition and a light lunch. Bookings can be made online at wrl.eventbrite.com.au or by calling the Library on 6962 8300. Meanwhile, Griffith Pioneer Park Museum is offering a guided tour and talk on Wednesday 31 March. Tickets are $5 each and include the guided train tour, afternoon tea and a floor talk on the textile collection. Bookings can be made by contacting the Museum on 6962 4196. Finally, Griffith Regional Art Gallery co-ordinator Ray Wholohan will be giving a talk on the National Contemporary Jewellery Collection on March 31 at 10am. The talk is free to attend, but bookings are required. Bookings can be made at bit.ly/GRAGtalk Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

