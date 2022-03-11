newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Fun run to help Griffith's Can Assist begins Sunday The fun run returns to raise money for Can Assist. The nine kilometre course leaves from Jubilee Oval to Lake Wyangan. Competitors will need to be at the start line at 7.30am and registration is open until 7.15am. Buses will be available to bring people back to Jubilee Oval from 10.30am. Weekend nightlife Analog Trick perform from 6.30pm at the Southside Leagues Club on Friday. The Coro Club host Trouserpants from 7pm on Saturday. Sameera is live at the Exies Club from 8pm on Saturday. Ian Ippoliti and the Collective take the stage at the Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Bones hits the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday. International short film festival hits Griffith The nation's leading short film festival arrives at Griffith Regional Theatre on Saturday after wrapping up in Bondi. Tickets are available from the Griffith Regional Theatre for $35 doors open from 7pm Saturday. Artist takes a look at his favourite things Ken Done's latest work at Griffith Regional Art Gallery is described as a vibrant, playful exhibition covering his favourite subjects, the beach, the reef and portraiture. The exhibition will close on March 20. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave Croquet players start from 8.30am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game. Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club. Let us know! Got an event and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au.

