Ahead of the upcoming federal election this year, and the state election in 2023, Griffith's branch of the Nationals will converge for their annual meeting this month. This meeting isn't just for the party faithful however. "Anyone interested people - members and non-members, are welcome to attend, we're open to conversations and seeing what we're about," branch secretary Jock Munro said. He said Nationals members would be voting on resolutions to take to the party's state conference in Port Macquarie later this year. Deniliquin-based Senator Perin Davey is also set to speak to members. "She's open to talk about any issues members want to talk about and there will be plenty of opportunity for people to ask questions," Mr Munro said. Before being elected Ms Davey worked on water policy for Murray Irrigation and as a consultant in government relations. "It's very good we have a federal Senator from the country but also attuned to the issues from our area," Mr Munro said. The meeting begins at 10am for 10.30am on March 20 at the Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club, with a light lunch to follow the meeting.

