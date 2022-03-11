newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Exies Eagles are the first time through to the GDCA fourth grade grand final after picking up a two-wicket win over Leagues. Exies were on top early before Ethan McDonald (24) and Harry Morel (16) put their head down and tried to get their side into a strong position. Urvil Patel (3/1) and Yash Rathi (2/11) ripped through the Panthers' lower order to see them restricted to 86. The Eagles top order lead from the front with Fletcher Robertson (12) and Jordon Williams (10) making starts, but the game swung off the bowling of Braxton McDonald (2/8) and Ethan Hill (2/8) to see Leagues potentially looking at the win. Bhavia Chaudhari (31*) was able to guide Exies to a two-wicket win with an over to spare. Leagues will have the second chance, and they will take on Hanwood after they picked up a 66-run win over Coro. Wyatt Carter (50 ret.) while Jack Pentony (19), Daniel Mitchell (23) and Owen Robinson (22*) got their side into a strong position of 2/148 off their 25 overs. RELATED Jai Kenny (27) and Austin Flack had the Cougars moving in the right direction before Mason Caughey (1/17) struck. Javier Bruce (11) got a start, but the Coro side, who were impacted by COVID, were bowled out for 82.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/88424df0-c842-4c02-8d3a-e428dd31035e.JPG/r2200_1424_4787_2886_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg