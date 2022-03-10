newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley is set to avoid a pre-selection vote for her seat after an intervention was staged by the federal government. Sydneysider turned Deniliquin area livestock property owner Christian Ellis emerged as a challenger to Sussan Ley's seat last year in a bid to force a pre-selection vote-off. However, at a federal executive meeting last week, the Liberal Party appointed a Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former Liberal Party president Christine McDiven and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to a committee to temporarily take charge of the NSW division and finalise candidates ahead of an election expected in May. Ms Ley, Alex Hawke (Mitchell) and backbencher Trent Zimmerman (North Sydney) have been endorsed. "Every single day I get up and go to work for the people of Farrer - I absolutely love the job I do, so it is an honour to be re-endorsed as the party's candidate," Ms Ley said. "I want to continue to help our region grow and meet the needs of our communities, and I look forward to seeking your support. " RELATED | Liberal Party members expect Sussan Ley to face fight from within NSW division president Philip Ruddock presented to the federal executive a list of nine names for endorsement across nine seats, following a ballot of state executive members which received a majority of votes but not the required 90 per cent backing. Other candidates and their seats included Alex Dore (Hughes), David Brady (Warringah), Michael Feneley (Dobell), Maria Kovacic (Parramatta), Pradeep Pathi (Greenway) and Jerry Nockles (Eden-Monaro). The federal executive also unanimously resolved yesterday to request the NSW division of the Liberal Party rectify the remaining candidates who have not been selected and endorsed in other seats by Friday, March 25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/a8fa283d-abab-457d-ab9d-781a76e90977.jpg/r0_134_4897_2901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg