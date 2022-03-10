newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Heading into the final round of the GDCA first and second grade competition there are positions up for grabs in both competitions. For first grade the one-day final won't be decided until less than 24 hours before the final is played on Sunday. Exies Diggers and Hanwood will face off in the 40-over game, and the winner of that game will take on Coro Cougars in the final at Exies No 1 on Sunday. It has been a close-run contest all season, and it is highlighted by the close-run battle for positions in the one-day tabletop two positions. Diggers will be heading into the clash with Hanwood off the back of a victory over Leagues before having the bye last weekend. Dean Bennett found form with the bat with a quickfire fifty in their last time out, while Diggers could be boosted by the return of Tom and Theo Valeri to the side, which will only serve to boost their strength in the batting order. Hanwood, on the other hand, is on a two-game unbeaten run, but there will be room for improvement heading into this weekend's clash. The top order has struggled to fire on a consistent basis and not to the extent of their premiership-winning form of last season. Both Oliver Bartter and Tom Shannon were able to perform well with the bat for Griffith in their Creet Cup clash with West Wyalong but haven't been able to show that form at club level. The middle-order has been the saving grace of the Hanwood side in recent weeks, and captain Charlie Cunial has been able to find form with the bat and has gotten his side out of some precarious positions in their past two victories. Tight bowling will also be required for Hanwood if they are to restrict the Diggers side from getting away from them with the strength they have in their batting order. The 40-over clash at Graham McGann oval will start at 1pm. In the 50-over clash at Exies No 1, Coro Cougars will take on Leagues Panthers with first call at 2pm. The game has little bearing on the finishing position of the Panthers as they can only finish third or fourth, but there is extra incentive for the Cougars to pick up the points. If Hanwood is unable to take points away from their clash with Diggers, it will present the Cougars with the chance to take the minor premiership. RELATED Haydn Pascoe has been in great form for the Cougars this season and has often led from the front with the run-scoring, but he will be looking to some of the other batters to take the lead this weekend. The Panthers will be coming into the clash looking to head into finals with a win under their belt after what was a slow start to the season, the Leagues side have found their stride in the latter half of the season. In the second grade, the make up of the top four is still to be decided. There will be a semi-final before the finals get underway when Hanwood and Exies Eagles face off to decide who will take second place and the potentially crucial second chance when finals get underway. Meanwhile, the battle between Coro and Leagues for second will be played out with the Cougars taking on Diggers while the Panthers face Coleambally. If the Panthers defeat the Nomads and the Coro side fall to Diggers it will give Leagues the fourth place position.

