sport, local-sport,

How to win a Feral competition. 1. Be There For The Run. After race 5 of the 10 race Bacchus competition Anthony Trefilo (168 points) leads the long course competition followed by Keith Riley (112 point), both have been there for all 5 races. Peggy Carpenter and Callum Vecchio were 1st and 2nd in the short course competition until this week. They were absent for race 5 and now rank 4th and 5th. Riley will miss the next 2 runs and hence will fade into the distance. 2. Form Consistency. Elio Minato (98 points) is not the fastest on the Hill, but he is consistent and ranks 3rd in the competition. After race 2 the heartless handicapper slapped 1 minute extra on him. So far, he has withstood the challenge. Moreno Chiappin (97 points) is another consistent runner, has been there for all 5 races and ranks 4th. The handicapper has left him on 14 minutes. As Riley fades into the background Chiappin will rise through the ranks. Blitzing the course one week can have dire consequences should the handicapper notice. Handicaps are never eased back. Always a good idea to save the best to last. 3. Beware of the Irregular Runner. For competition contenders the apple cart can be turned upside down when an irregular turns up. Tom Hoadley turned up after a long absence and took 4th place in race 2 grabbing 27 points. Steven Bourke ran 35th in race 2, then in races 3 and 4 was 1st grabbing 80 points. Roy Binks and Chris Fuchs can also chuck a spanner in the works of would-be winners. In ideal running conditions 22/32 long course runners posted a PB as did 9/30 short course runners. In the short course competition Rita Fascianelli-McIver 21 minutes 2 seconds took line honours followed by Ellie Quinn 21 minutes 36 seconds then came Katherine Zahra 21 minutes 46 seconds. In the absence of Carpenter and Vecchio, 5th place Ashley Pianca on 120 points has emerged as competition leader followed by the ever-consistent Lyn Potter and Ellie Quinn both on 105 points. Carpenter 104 points and Vecchio 103 points can still make a comeback. Taking more than 2 minutes off her previous best, Wendy Minato was first home in the long course with a net time of 38 minutes 58 seconds. Our handicapper smiled. Anthony Trefilo consolidated his competition lead with a 2nd place net time of 26 minutes 37 seconds. Keith Riley was 3rd in a time of 35 minutes 45 seconds. RELATED Several Feral's will be attending away events such as the Wangaratta Marathon and Fun Runs. Why not wear your Feral T-Shirt and send back a team photo? The Town to Lake in aid of Can Assist is on Sunday 13th March. The Feral's will have tent at the finish. For those wanting to register for the 3C Tech Shop Bacchus on the Lake on Friday 15th of April head over to https://griffithbacchus.org.au/ New members are always welcome to join us for a 5:30pm start at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/14ee8f77-4f47-4f4b-9f0d-88210aa59caf.jpeg/r0_196_480_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg