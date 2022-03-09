news, local-news, charity, donation, floods, lismore, northern nsw, queensland, water

As Lismore and other towns take in the damage from the recent devastating floods in Queensland and northern NSW, some generous spirits have been hard at work collecting donations of food, clothes and other necessities for those impacted. Temora local Brenden Miles is co-ordinating an effort to take trucks worth of needed items to Lismore, after observing some of the damage himself. "There's towns up there that are still flooded - it's like a warzone, I've seen photos and videos." "There's nothing. There's no shops, no businesses at all ... I'm in Temora, all my mates up there - I had a mate who nearly lost his life, it really lit that fuse in my guts to say 'I gotta do something," he explained. "I personally don't think Lismore will ever recover fully - I hope they do, but I don't think it will," Mr Miles said. RELATED Mr Miles has been organising pick-ups from as far as Young and even Victoria, but it's an uphill battle. "It's been a headache - it's been full-on... I work nights so I leave for work at 5 and come home at 3am, the phone starts ringing at 7." He's been organising pick-ups and donations through facebook page 'Northern NSW flood support.' The group of dedicated volunteers is currently trying to keep on top of what's most called for, but is tackling constantly changing needs. "We're in constant talk with them - one day they might say they need baby nappies, and the next they've got enough and need medical supplies ... the biggest thing we're calling for right now is breast pumps for newborn babies." "Everything's needed. I just want to thank the communities that have jumped on board." READ MORE Despite the difficulty, Mr Miles is deadset committed to making sure nobody is left behind. As part of his efforts, he's ensuring that items are delivered directly to people who need them most. "I'll be picking it up and taking it up personally, we'll be handing it out to whoever needs it. I have got people out there for medical gear - that stuff will go straight to them because they know how best to use it." "All the non-perishable items, we try to hand it out ourselves so we know it goes to the right people." He emphasised that they're not accepting money, as it introduces too many complications and issues with monitoring and distribution. He welcomed the idea of donations to help with petrol costs or volunteers to help transport supplies. "If people have a truck they can fill, we'd welcome that. I don't want to deal with money - If people want to help with fuel, we'd say just get us a fuel voucher." Donations in Griffith have stopped as volunteers start loading things to be taken to Lismore in the next few days, but Mr Miles and Griffith volunteer Kristy Kulper both suggested there would be more opportunities in the near future. "I'll stay there for a week. We'll regroup after I come back. We're trying to get another run together," said Mr Miles. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

