Police pulled over a vehicle on March 6, recovering amounts of cannabis and a 20cm long knife from the young driver. Police were conducting RBT's on Kidman Way, pulling over a 21 year old Goolgowi man at 3pm on March 6. The RBT reported a negative reading, but police had recieved information that the driver was in possession of illicit drugs. With cause, police searched the vehicle and found cannabis and the knife. The driver was issued with a court attendance notice for possessing prohibited drugs and a knife in a public place. Police also arrested a Queensland driver pulled over for an RBT at 8am. The man was stopped on Kidman Way near Hanwood, and provided a positive sample. He was returned to Griffith Police Station for a breath analysis and returned a result of 0.069, a low-range PCA. With this infringement being his first offence, the man was issued with a notice of suspension and a fine but the case will not be pursued further. Police also addressed a large group in Willow Park, an alcohol free zone. A group of approximately 20 were found by patrolling officers drinking alcohol in the zone. Police addressed the group who disposed of alcohol and left the area without any further issues. The alcohol-free zone in Willow Park could be extended, in a proposal set to be discussed by Griffith City Council at the March 8 meeting. Meanwhile in Leeton, police encountered a significantly intoxicated 31 year old after he was found urinating on Pine Avenue in front of a group of people, just after 1am on March 5. The man was issued with a direction to move on which he complied with, and was issued with an infringement notice for offensive conduct in a public place.

