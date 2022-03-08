newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Snows Excavation has extended their winning streak to six in the Griffith Touch women's top division on Monday night. It was a fast start to the match with the Snows side able to get over first as after spreading the ball to the left side of the field, a cut-out pass found Shamia Williams in the corner. It was a short-lived lead as Viv Mogliotti was able to find her way over from the restart, but Snows would claw ahead again, with Cella Bonneti running into a gap to score. Snows were able to build their advantage from there, with Emma Woolnough throwing a dummy to create space to run into and get over while a cut-out pass from Emmerson Waide saw Williams able to get over in the corner for her second. Erin Bonetti added a fifth for Snows just before halftime after some quick ball movement caught Physifitness out close to their line, and Snows Excavation headed into the break with a 5-1 advantage. It was a fast start to the second half for Snows, with Lily-Belle Misiloi sending Cella Bonneti over for her second before Misiloi scored a try of her own. Physifitness pulled a try back when Havana Cook found Jessy McRae open in the corner as the young side pulled the margin back to 7-2. Misiloi restored Snows advantage after being put through by Mel Bonetti before Misiloi sent Cella Bonetti over for her third try of the night. Misiloi scored her third of the night soon after, but the Physifitness were able to get a try back after Havana Cook ran almost the length of the field to see the game finish at 10-3. In the other women's top division games, the Gem Girls were able to stay in the fight for top spot heading into the final round with a 12-3 win over Heart Racers. The Swannies were able to jump back into the top four with a 14-2 win over Hunt and Hunt Lawyers. RELATED The fight for top spot will go into the final round, with Gem Girls will take on Swannies next week while Snows Excavation will face Heart Racers. In the men's top division, Marchiori Construction was able to extend their winning streak to nine games, but it wasn't without a test after picking up a 8-6 win over Point Boys. Tim's Trims picked up a 10-4 win over Griffith Real Estate, Lachlan's Team took a 10-3 win over MIA Plumbing and finally Lightening defeated Shane Best Painters 10-3. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b8a231f4-72c6-40c9-a801-dd9307da6a63.JPG/r4_307_5999_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg