Straight Lines Design and Marketing certainly lived up to it's name, shooting straight in a talk given to Murrumbidgee Regional High School students for International Women's Day. Straight Lines Design is an all-female design studio located here in Griffith, a full-service creative agency offering all sorts of marketing designs. The team met with students at MRHS's Griffith site to discuss their backgrounds and stories, and address some of the challenges for those interested in pursuing creative industries as careers. Female English and arts students were all invited to attend the talk. Belinda Johns founded the company in 2007 and works as the director, after working in design studios in Canberra. Ms Johns explained to the gathered students some of the challenges she faced. "Challenges were re-educating the target market in Griffith with what quality design and marketing was. I came along and at the time, I still had to do work for my clients in Canberra until I had enough in Griffith to switch over," she said, in response to a student's question. "To be honest, I would not have been able to start my business in Canberra because I didn't have that community and network there. If you can build a network around you that can lift and support you, do that." Coming from a diverse range of backgrounds, the team had a good amount of advice for the young people gathered. "You have to stand up for yourself. If you want to go into trades, there's nothing to stop you but you do still have to push for it," said Rosie Taprell, current senior designer at Straight Lines. Ms Taprell encouraged students to pursue different avenues and to feel free to change things up if something's not working out. "We all work a lot of hours in our life - you want it to be something you enjoy ... Go and try it, and if you're just thinking 'when do I go home,' it's probably not the best option. It's not a waste, you're still learning stuff." Isis Ronan, a graphic designer at the studio encouraged those gathered to continue their creative works whether or not they find paid work through it. "Being creative has been a really good outlet. If you do love drawing or painting or anything, just do it. Whether someone's going to pay you to do it or not - there's something that drew you to that so keep doing that." READ MORE Ruby Brown is a student at the school, and said it was good to hear the range of advice and challenges. "I thought it was really inspiring having an all-woman company in Griffith. I thought it was great to hear that they all had different paths to get where they are," she explained. "Good to hear that we struggle with some of the same stuff," added Hannah Mitchell, another student. Melina Ragusa said it was great to see the studio visit and talk. "I think it's great having an all woman company coming to talk to the girls - I really liked showing that you can go away and come back, that's really important for Griffith. There are some who think they need to leave and that's not true."

