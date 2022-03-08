sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Swans Southern NSW AFLW side was able to pick up their first victory of the season in front of a vocal crowd on Friday night. After coming close to opening their account in the opening round of the season, there were a couple of tough games against North Wagga, East Wagga Kooringal and GGGM Lions, the Swans were able to get that breakthrough with a 4.7 (31) to 0.1 (1) win over the Brookdale Bluebirds. Coach Trevor Richards said it was a nice boost for the side to be able to pick up the two points. "It is good for the confidence levels," he said. " I think we have played pretty well in all of our games, we have just come across stronger teams." In what will likely be the Swans' final home game of the season, Richards said the girls enjoyed playing in front of a strong crowd. " It was good to see so many people down here to support them," he said. "They all come down here have a crack and a good time, and it is good to have people yelling out their names from the sideline supporting them." While saying the points were a nice bonus, the more pleasing aspect for Richards was seeing what the team had been working on starting to be shown on the field. "We have plenty of girls who aren't afraid to go into a tackle," he said. "It is something that we have been working on between that and working on girls running off and looking to receive handballs. "Things like that started to show up a bit tonight." RELATED This Friday will see the Swans make the trip over to CSU for their final game of the regular season. Having come close to knocking over the university side in the opening round, Richards was hopeful his side would be able to go one better this week. "One game left, and then we wait and see whether we progress or not, and it will be a tough one to finish off with against CSU," he said. "We probably should have beaten CSU last time we played them after we gave them some players to make it a fairer contest. "I stand by what I did because it is all about giving the girls a run." The Swans will have one concern heading into the clash after Lauren Marshall came from the field late against Brookdale with a knee injury. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ad7ee1b8-0750-4c1f-b89e-42b37190a03f.jpg/r0_165_3254_2004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg