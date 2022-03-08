newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The final round of games in the 2021/22 season was played under lights at Exies Oval last Saturday night in an exciting finish to a challenging season. The Sixers recorded a convincing win over the Hurricanes. The Sixers hit up a good score of 5/96 and the Hurricanes lost 12 wickets in reaching 63 runs. Josh Taprell finished the season in style with a top score of 32 for the Sixers. Other contributors to the Sixers score were Kitty Maher with 16 , Matilda Molloy 12, Oscar Molloy 11 and Connor Simpson 11. Wicket takers for the Hurricanes were Ollie Nancarrow, Ryan Suine and Matthew Crosato. Ollie also top scored for the Hurricanes with 16 runs and Simon Ramsey added a handy 15. Matilda Molloy bowled well to picked up three wickets for the Sixers and was supported by Kitty Maher, Harry Atkins and Connor Simpson who all took two wickets. The Strikers put in a dominant performance against the Heat. They racked up a big 2/85 and they restricted the Heat batsmen who could only muster 8/31. Megh Chaudhari again led the way with 29 runs. Vai Patel also batted well for 20 runs and Callum Metcalfe added 17. Ruben Mansell took the two wickets to fall for the Heat. Aaron Taprell top scored for the Heat with 10 runs and Xavier Hoffman was next best with seven. Arch Dunbar was in great form with the ball, capturing five wickets. Bailey Hill also did well to take two wickets. The Thunder also recorded a convincing win, defeating the Stars 5/89 to 9/63. Alec Brady continued his run of form with a score of 28 runs and Charlie Bunn also made a handy 21 runs. Archie Leach with 12 and Winston Nolan 11 made useful contributions. Jackson Grace-Wade was the only multiple wicket taker picking up two wickets. For the Stars, Ryan Booker top scored with 11 and Hudson Crack made 10. The Thunder's most successful bowler was Winston Nolan who took three wickets. Charlie and Hugo Bunn who are never far from the action, picked up two wickets each. In the Final game in which the bye team the Scorchers played their parents, Ilya Lewis scored 19, Rory Lasscock scored 19, Levi Plum,15 and Flynn Crawford Ross 15. The Cricketer of the week award for the final time this season goes to Archie Dunbar for his five wicket haul for the Strikers. RELATED In a round interrupted by rain on Saturday morning, two Shane Warne/Rod Marsh tribute matches were played. Finch was heading towards victory when their game against Cummins was abandoned. Their score was on 4/7 which was well ahead of Cummins score of 4/38. Josh Pentony with 19 and Thomas Bray 18 laid the foundations and Rory Lasscock backed them up with 16. Mason Caughey and Levi Malone were the successful bowlers for Cummins. Miles Condon top scored for Cummins with 13 runs and Riley Sillis made seven. Thomas Bray bowled accurately to capture 2/2. Smith and Paine played out an even game, which eventuated in a tie with scores locked on 9/118. Major wickettakers in the game were Reif Leach 27, Brad Whitworth 26, and Chad Campbell 12. Chad also performed well with the ball, picking up 3/6. Ayush Patel also picked up three wickets at a cost of nine runs. Thomas Bray is the winner of this weeks cricketer of the week award for his solid all round performance for Finch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/9f3ffafa-1351-4dd5-a5ee-0767532de372.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg