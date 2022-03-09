sport, local-sport,

The newly renovated greens at the Griffith Golf Club caused few problems for the 70 players who contested a 2-3 Person Ambrose with a heavy shower stopping some players from playing. Luke McCann and Jason Brain mastered the conditions, combining to win 62 nett. They fired one under par 70, carding a birdie on the 5th. In a game of fractions, runners-up Tony Catanzariti, Bruno Musitano and Rob Cappello finished one back on 61.85 nett, combining to shoot 72 off the stick, carding birdies on the 6th and 16th, with Taolo Toru and Ngarau Noa in third place with 62 1/2 nett. They combined for scratch 68, draining birdies on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th and 15th. Tony Catanzariti won the 4th pin, 7th Chris Gill, 8th Travis Payne, 11th. Trevor Richards, 15th. Ryan Harrison, 16th. Chris Richards. Vouchers went to 67 3/4 nett. Sunday's event was a medley single stableford with 59 players. Wayne Tyndall fired one over par 72 to take out A Grade on 42 points, Steve Matheson 39 points 74 scratch second on a countback over Tony Dillon, Sim Tuitivake, Mark Townsend all on 39 points. James Wythes 42 points best in B Grade, John Gale 39 points second Andries De Meyer 37 points won C Grade. Solonika Pologa 35 points runner-up on a countback over Tom Wright, Andrew Scott and David Laird all on 35 points. Mark Townsend won the 7th pin, Wayne Tyndalll 8th, Llama Lolotonga 11th. Vouchers to 34 points. Weather permitting, the Club car park will be tarred today. Club competitions will still be played, but course users will have to park on Lloyd Prest Drive. R.D.G.A. Pennants had a bye this week, and the final round will be played at Leeton next weekend. Junior and Ladies Clinics continue on Sunday. All information from the Pro Shop on 69623742. Annual subscriptions are now due with all the usual payment methods. Must be paid by March 31. Today and Sunday's events are both single stablefords. Saturday the Athletes Foot monthly medal stroke and also the qualifier for the Mobil Single Handicap Matchplay. RELATED There was no veterans competition last Thursday due to the course renovation, but it will resume this week with a single stableford. The Veterans Annual General Meeting is set down to be held on Thursday, March 17, after the competition that day. Shotgun start 8.30am registration, 9.00am. tee off, followed by Lunch. Veterans subs are also due to be paid by March 31. Thanks to veteran Tony McBride who painted the new amenities block A small field of 11 players contested a one-grade medley single stableford last Friday, won by Taoloa Toru 37 points from Steve Lightfoot 34 points. Vouchers to 31 points.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/60b3ad16-b84e-4b46-b03d-0ce2bda66823.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg